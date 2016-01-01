Dr. Wyatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Wyatt, PHD
Overview
Dr. James Wyatt, PHD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Wyatt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Department of Behavioral Science710 S Paulina St Ste 600, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5440
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wyatt?
About Dr. James Wyatt, PHD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1659421212
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wyatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wyatt works at
Dr. Wyatt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.