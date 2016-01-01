James Wright, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James Wright, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
James Wright, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, NC.
James Wright works at
Locations
Novant Health Cotton Grove Family Medicine1926 Cotton Grove Rd, Lexington, NC 27292 Directions (336) 571-7848
Insurance Accepted
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About James Wright, FNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1548619562
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
James Wright accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.