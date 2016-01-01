James Womack Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
James Womack Jr, PA-C
Overview
James Womack Jr, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Knoxville, TN.
James Womack Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Knoxville Hma Physician Management LLC7323 Chapman Hwy Ste 170, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 579-0599
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with James Womack Jr?
About James Womack Jr, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1386701829
Frequently Asked Questions
James Womack Jr accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Womack Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James Womack Jr works at
5 patients have reviewed James Womack Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Womack Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Womack Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Womack Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.