Dr. James Wolff, DC

Chiropractic
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Wolff, DC is a Chiropractor in Perth Amboy, NJ. 

Dr. Wolff works at Perth Amboy Chiropractic Health Center P.A. in Perth Amboy, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perth Amboy Chiropractic Health Center P.A.
    613 Amboy Ave, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 442-5552
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 30, 2018
    Dr.Wolff is extremely ‘people friendly ‘and treats each patient with extreme care and as an individual. A comfortable environment for all patients.
    S.Deegan in Perth Amboy, NJ — Oct 30, 2018
    About Dr. James Wolff, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891761375
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Wolff, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolff works at Perth Amboy Chiropractic Health Center P.A. in Perth Amboy, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Wolff’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

