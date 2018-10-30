Dr. James Wolff, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wolff, DC
Overview
Dr. James Wolff, DC is a Chiropractor in Perth Amboy, NJ.
Dr. Wolff works at
Locations
-
1
Perth Amboy Chiropractic Health Center P.A.613 Amboy Ave, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Directions (732) 442-5552
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolff?
Dr.Wolff is extremely ‘people friendly ‘and treats each patient with extreme care and as an individual. A comfortable environment for all patients.
About Dr. James Wolff, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1891761375
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolff works at
Dr. Wolff speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.