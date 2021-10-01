See All Counselors in Snellville, GA
James Winfrey is a Counselor in Snellville, GA. 

James Winfrey works at Sos Counseling and Consultation Group LLC in Snellville, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sos Counseling and Consultation Group LLC
    2336 Wisteria Dr Ste 440, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 733-1469
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 01, 2021
    Took his time and really listened.
    — Oct 01, 2021
    About James Winfrey

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447482799
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Winfrey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    James Winfrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    James Winfrey works at Sos Counseling and Consultation Group LLC in Snellville, GA. View the full address on James Winfrey’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed James Winfrey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Winfrey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Winfrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Winfrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

