See All Chiropractors in Lynchburg, VA
Dr. James White, DC Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James White, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James White, DC is a Chiropractor in Lynchburg, VA. 

Dr. White works at Commonwealth Pain Relief Center in Lynchburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Commonwealth Pain Relief Center
    2137 Lakeside Dr Ste 102, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 385-4000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. White?

    Oct 20, 2021
    A blessing to have in our area! The one star review someone left is garbage. He always has a female helper in there taking notes as he assesses or works on you. I’d give 10 stars if Healthgrades let me. I grew up going to back-cracking chiropractors and Dr. White is not your norm. He listens to your symptoms and assesses your body for interrelated muscular and skeletal issues. In a time when most doctors seem to only want easy cases, Dr. White is a rarity in that he takes the time to investigate the true cause of the issue and addresses it correctly. In my past experience, going to a chiropractor required indefinite weekly/monthly visits but when Dr. White treated a pinched nerve in my back, he saw me 3-4 times and said that the issue was resolved (it was) and I didn’t need to come back for that issue again. I continue to see him as needed and so do my wife and kids. I highly recommend Dr. White for anyone dealing with pain.
    Tim F. — Oct 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James White, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James White, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. White to family and friends

    Dr. White's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. White

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James White, DC.

    About Dr. James White, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124090253
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James White, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. White has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. White works at Commonwealth Pain Relief Center in Lynchburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. White’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James White, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.