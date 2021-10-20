Dr. James White, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James White, DC
Overview
Dr. James White, DC is a Chiropractor in Lynchburg, VA.
Dr. White works at
Locations
Commonwealth Pain Relief Center2137 Lakeside Dr Ste 102, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 385-4000
Ratings & Reviews
A blessing to have in our area! The one star review someone left is garbage. He always has a female helper in there taking notes as he assesses or works on you. I’d give 10 stars if Healthgrades let me. I grew up going to back-cracking chiropractors and Dr. White is not your norm. He listens to your symptoms and assesses your body for interrelated muscular and skeletal issues. In a time when most doctors seem to only want easy cases, Dr. White is a rarity in that he takes the time to investigate the true cause of the issue and addresses it correctly. In my past experience, going to a chiropractor required indefinite weekly/monthly visits but when Dr. White treated a pinched nerve in my back, he saw me 3-4 times and said that the issue was resolved (it was) and I didn’t need to come back for that issue again. I continue to see him as needed and so do my wife and kids. I highly recommend Dr. White for anyone dealing with pain.
About Dr. James White, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
