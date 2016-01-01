See All Physical Therapists in Boca Raton, FL
James Weinstein, PT Icon-share Share Profile

James Weinstein, PT

Physical Therapy
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

James Weinstein, PT is a Physical Therapist in Boca Raton, FL. 

James Weinstein works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of South Florida in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Breit Jeremy S MD FCCP MD
    1601 Clint Moore Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 221-0386
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

About James Weinstein, PT

Specialties
  • Physical Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1518979699
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

James Weinstein, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

James Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

James Weinstein works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of South Florida in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on James Weinstein’s profile.

James Weinstein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with James Weinstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

