James Wasenda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
James Wasenda, LMHC
James Wasenda, LMHC is a Counselor in Clearwater, FL.
Total Family Wellness1831 N Belcher Rd Ste C3, Clearwater, FL 33765 Directions (727) 386-8900
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Wonderful therapist! Jim Wasenda has made all the difference in the world with my son. I would recommend him without hesitation! We are so thankful we found someone as knowledgeable and caring.
- Counseling
- English
- 1851510077
James Wasenda accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Wasenda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed James Wasenda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Wasenda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Wasenda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Wasenda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.