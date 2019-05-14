Dr. James Vermilyea, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vermilyea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Vermilyea, PHD
Overview
Dr. James Vermilyea, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lexington, MA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 394 Lowell St, Lexington, MA 02420 Directions (617) 531-7133
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vermilyea?
Dr. Jim is a great therapist. He has helped me tremendously with panic attacks and anxiety.
About Dr. James Vermilyea, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1124356233
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vermilyea has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vermilyea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vermilyea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vermilyea. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vermilyea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vermilyea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vermilyea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.