Dr. James Turner

Dermatology
3 (39)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Turner is a Dermatologist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women, Methodist North Hospital, Methodist South Hospital, Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Dr. Turner works at Mid-South Dermatology in Bartlett, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-South Dermatology
    6644 Summer Knoll Cir, Bartlett, TN 38134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 372-4545
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mid-South Dermatology
    6605 Stage Rd Ste 2, Bartlett, TN 38134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 372-4545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women
  • Methodist North Hospital
  • Methodist South Hospital
  • Methodist University Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
  • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • QualChoice
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Turner

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528083706
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Louisville
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Turner is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turner works at Mid-South Dermatology in Bartlett, TN. View the full address on Dr. Turner’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

