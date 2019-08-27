Dr. James Thompson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Thompson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Thompson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PHD University Of Houston Clinical Psychology Training Program.
Dr. Thompson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
James P. Thompson, Ph.D.2600 Gessner Rd Ste 286, Houston, TX 77080 Directions (713) 690-3662Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
I’ve been seeing Dr. Thompson for 3 years and I find him to be the ideal mixture of professional and caring. He’s supported me through many rough periods and I’m grateful for his presence in my life. I actually look forward to our appointments and am selfishly hoping he doesn’t choose to retire anytime soon.
About Dr. James Thompson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1568461515
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps
- PHD University Of Houston Clinical Psychology Training Program
- University of Houston / University Park
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.