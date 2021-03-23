Dr. James Teague, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teague is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Teague, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Teague, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Teague works at
Locations
Teague Psychological Services Inc.6470 N Shadeland Ave Ste C, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Directions (317) 849-9509
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Teague for a couple of years now. He provides excellent care, is professional, and is an all-around great mental health provider.
About Dr. James Teague, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teague has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teague accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teague works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Teague. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teague.
