Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Taylor, PHD
Overview
Dr. James Taylor, PHD is a Psychologist in Bedford, TX.
Locations
Clawson Family Chiropractic1912 Central Dr Ste A, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 545-8895
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taylor a very good listener and genuinely cares about his patients. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. James Taylor, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1942224704
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
