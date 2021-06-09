Dr. Stroud has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Stroud, OD
Overview
Dr. James Stroud, OD is an Optometrist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Stroud works at
Locations
-
1
Costco Optical #6651646 W Montebello Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 293-4522
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stroud?
I would highly recommend Dr Stroud He was knowledgeable and able to clearly explain findings related to my eye health I was seen promptly at my appointment time. Testing devices were current and displayed visual information that was explained by Dr Stroud. I wear glasses and contact lenses and was able to walk out of his office and purchase new glasses in the optic department at Costco!
About Dr. James Stroud, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1598740276
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stroud accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stroud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stroud works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stroud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stroud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stroud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stroud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.