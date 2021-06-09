See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. James Stroud, OD

Optometry
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. James Stroud, OD is an Optometrist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Stroud works at Costco Optical #665 in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Costco Optical #665
    1646 W Montebello Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 293-4522
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 09, 2021
    I would highly recommend Dr Stroud He was knowledgeable and able to clearly explain findings related to my eye health I was seen promptly at my appointment time. Testing devices were current and displayed visual information that was explained by Dr Stroud. I wear glasses and contact lenses and was able to walk out of his office and purchase new glasses in the optic department at Costco!
    LJB — Jun 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Stroud, OD
    About Dr. James Stroud, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598740276
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stroud has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stroud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stroud works at Costco Optical #665 in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Stroud’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stroud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stroud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stroud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stroud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

