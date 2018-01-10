Dr. Stover has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Stover, OD
Dr. James Stover, OD is an Optometrist in Tulsa, OK.
Eye Care for Tulsa Inc.3906 S PEORIA AVE, Tulsa, OK 74105 Directions (918) 585-1523Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been going to Dr. Stover for over 20 years. I would reccommended him to friends and family.
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1760438931
Dr. Stover speaks Spanish.
