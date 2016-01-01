Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Stewart, PHD
Overview
Dr. James Stewart, PHD is a Psychologist in Colorado Springs, CO.
Dr. Stewart works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
James C. Stewart Phd Professional Corp.620 Southpointe Ct Ste 185, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 502-1505
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stewart?
About Dr. James Stewart, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1770690794
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.