Dr. James Spira, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Spira, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.
Dr. Spira works at
Locations
Pacific Behavioral Health970 N Kalaheo Ave Ste A314, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 225-2193
Pacific Behavioral Health1188 Bishop St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 225-2193Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Spira, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1619143641
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Sch Med
- Stanford Univ
- University of California At Berkeley
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
