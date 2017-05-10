See All Psychologists in Plymouth, MA
James Sorensen, EDD

Psychology
James Sorensen, EDD is a Psychologist in Plymouth, MA. 

James Sorensen works at Psychology Associates in Plymouth, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Psychology Associates
    323 Court St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 747-2718
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    May 10, 2017
    Based on the first interiew with Dr. Sorensen being the mom and dad, he took the time to listen and was spot on with his views about my son. My son will be be starting psychological testing with him tomorrow. I feel we will finally get an accurate diagnosis from Dr. Sorensen based on what he said to us. It may be a long road, but I hope he will finally get a real diagnosis compared to the other doctors he has been to whom have not spent any time with him. He also got the testing covered. $$$$.
    Sarah Lee in Sandwich, MA — May 10, 2017
    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700995776
