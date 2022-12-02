See All Physicians Assistants in Spokane, WA
James Sledge, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (10)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

James Sledge, PA is a Physician Assistant in Spokane, WA. 

James Sledge works at Family Health Center of Spokane, P.S. in Spokane, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laboratory Corporation of America
    546 N Jefferson Ln Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 625-3700
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 02, 2022
    James Sledge is hands down the best provider I’ve ever had. I recently established care with him and he made me feel heard. He is extremely personable and friendly. The staff had incredible things to say about him even from the second I made my appointment. He explained everything well and offered me options. I felt incredibly involved in my care.
    Rachel — Dec 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: James Sledge, PA
    About James Sledge, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457319584
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Sledge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    James Sledge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    James Sledge works at Family Health Center of Spokane, P.S. in Spokane, WA. View the full address on James Sledge’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed James Sledge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Sledge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Sledge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Sledge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

