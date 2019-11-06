Dr. James Singletary, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singletary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Singletary, OD
Overview
Dr. James Singletary, OD is an Optometrist in Fayetteville, NC. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Dr. Singletary works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Medics6970 Nexus Ct, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 426-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singletary?
Drs. Singletary & Shiau are experts in the field of optometry. They are thorough, diligent and take the time to go above and beyond to ensure that their patients are receiving topnotch care. Personable yet professional, they possess a unique way of making their patients feel like family. When I am in their care, I am able to relax because I am confident of their professional competence. As a patient of theirs for 5+ years, Eye Medics will always be my family's optometry of choice. I highly recommend them to everyone.
About Dr. James Singletary, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1215936885
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- East Carolina Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singletary has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singletary accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singletary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singletary works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Singletary. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singletary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singletary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singletary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.