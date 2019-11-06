See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Fayetteville, NC
Dr. James Singletary, OD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. James Singletary, OD

Optometry
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Singletary, OD is an Optometrist in Fayetteville, NC. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.

Dr. Singletary works at Eye Medics in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Charles Balch, OD
Dr. Charles Balch, OD
8 (7)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Medics
    6970 Nexus Ct, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 426-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Black Eye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Black Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Convergence Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Meibomitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Vision Therapy (Orthoptics Therapy) Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Singletary?

    Nov 06, 2019
    Drs. Singletary & Shiau are experts in the field of optometry. They are thorough, diligent and take the time to go above and beyond to ensure that their patients are receiving topnotch care. Personable yet professional, they possess a unique way of making their patients feel like family. When I am in their care, I am able to relax because I am confident of their professional competence. As a patient of theirs for 5+ years, Eye Medics will always be my family's optometry of choice. I highly recommend them to everyone.
    Pamela D. Gainey — Nov 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Singletary, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Singletary, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Singletary to family and friends

    Dr. Singletary's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Singletary

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Singletary, OD.

    About Dr. James Singletary, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215936885
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • East Carolina Univ
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Singletary, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singletary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singletary has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singletary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singletary works at Eye Medics in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Singletary’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Singletary. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singletary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singletary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singletary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Singletary, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.