James Sellers, NP
Overview
James Sellers, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Locations
Medical Clinic at Ella1304 Ella St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 549-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have seen James Sellers (he is a PA) several times and we have been very happy with his care. My son has a complex medical history and James takes the time to listen and consider all aspects of what might be affecting his treatment recommendations. His office staff is easy to work with as well.
About James Sellers, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Male
- 1942761945
Hospital Affiliations
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
- French Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
James Sellers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
James Sellers accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Sellers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed James Sellers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Sellers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Sellers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Sellers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.