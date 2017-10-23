James Schwab has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
James Schwab, MA
Overview
James Schwab, MA is a Psychologist in Lehighton, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 701 Bridge St, Lehighton, PA 18235 Directions (610) 377-6155
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
James Schwab is empathetic and thoughtful. He's been doing this for years and his experience shows when interacting with him. Highly recommended!
About James Schwab, MA
- Psychology
- English
- 1285661066
James Schwab accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Schwab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed James Schwab. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Schwab.
