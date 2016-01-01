Dr. James Schutte, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schutte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Schutte, PHD
Overview
Dr. James Schutte, PHD is a Psychologist in El Paso, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5959 Gateway Blvd W Ste 470, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 778-8442
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Schutte, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1578591707
Frequently Asked Questions
