See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. James Scholles, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Scholles, OD

Optometry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Scholles, OD is an Optometrist in Cincinnati, OH. 

Dr. Scholles works at North Cincinnati Eyecare in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alfred Sugawara, OD
Dr. Alfred Sugawara, OD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Diana Gilbert, OD
Dr. Diana Gilbert, OD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Cole, OD
Dr. Jeffrey Cole, OD
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    North Cincinnati Eyecare
    8970 Winton Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 522-0035
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Scholles?

    Dec 01, 2018
    Have been coming to see Dr Scholles for several years. The experience is always pleasant. I have been there a few times for emergencies and have had him consult with his colleague Dr Jutte to determine the best course of action. I have referred several family members and friends there and they continue to see the Drs here. We also get our lenses and frames here having had horrible results at some big box glass places. Staff there is great to work with.
    — Dec 01, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Scholles, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Scholles, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Scholles to family and friends

    Dr. Scholles' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Scholles

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Scholles, OD.

    About Dr. James Scholles, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245239573
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scholles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scholles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scholles works at North Cincinnati Eyecare in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Scholles’s profile.

    Dr. Scholles has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scholles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scholles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scholles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Scholles, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.