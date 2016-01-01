Dr. James Schierberl, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schierberl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Schierberl, PHD
Overview
Dr. James Schierberl, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Erie, PA. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern University -- Prentice Women's Hospital
Dr. Schierberl works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
James P. Schierberl Ph.d. and Associates1357 W 6th St, Erie, PA 16505 Directions (814) 456-6078
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schierberl?
About Dr. James Schierberl, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1467513093
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University -- Prentice Women's Hospital
- Children's Memorial Hospital
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schierberl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schierberl accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schierberl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schierberl works at
Dr. Schierberl has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schierberl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schierberl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schierberl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.