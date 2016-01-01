Dr. Schaefer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Schaefer, OD
Overview
Dr. James Schaefer, OD is an Optometrist in Chillicothe, OH.
Dr. Schaefer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
James M. Schaefer O.d.217 Delano Ave Ste D, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 772-1105
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schaefer?
About Dr. James Schaefer, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1366502056
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaefer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaefer works at
Dr. Schaefer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.