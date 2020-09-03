See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Youngstown, OH
James Sansone Sr, CH

Sports Medicine
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

James Sansone Sr, CH is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6775 Applewood Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 758-2353
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 03, 2020
    The dr has magical hands a few sessions and my back was good as new
    Demetrius Washington — Sep 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: James Sansone Sr, CH
    About James Sansone Sr, CH

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1619035359
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Sansone Sr, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Sansone Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    James Sansone Sr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    James Sansone Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed James Sansone Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Sansone Sr.

