James Rogers Jr, LCSW

Counseling
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

James Rogers Jr, LCSW is a Counselor in Amarillo, TX. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1616 S Kentucky St Ste A125, Amarillo, TX 79102
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 08, 2020
    Gave me back the confidence to get goals for my life again after getting a life changing medical diagnoses regarding my physical health. A wonderful, judgment free listener.
    — Jul 08, 2020
    Photo: James Rogers Jr, LCSW
    About James Rogers Jr, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710979414
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Rogers Jr, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    James Rogers Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    James Rogers Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed James Rogers Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Rogers Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Rogers Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Rogers Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

