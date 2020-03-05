Dr. James Raley, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Raley, OD
Overview
Dr. James Raley, OD is an Optometrist in Bowling Green, KY.
Dr. Raley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Walmart Pharmacy 10-0299150 Walton Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 781-1923
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raley?
very impressed. took time with my husband and i and discussed everything with us
About Dr. James Raley, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1902961089
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raley works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Raley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.