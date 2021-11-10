Overview

Dr. James Powell, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Powell works at Vision Today in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.