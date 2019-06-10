See All Family Doctors in Superior, WI
James Potter, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

James Potter, PA-C

Family Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

James Potter, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Superior, WI. 

James Potter works at Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior in Superior, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic
    3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with James Potter?

    Jun 10, 2019
    Listened and heard what I was saying - offered testing that should have been done years ago for my problems - which, by the way, was the source of my problems and have since been solved/dealt with... I cannot say enough good things about him. I appreciate his knowledge and professionalism. I now have him as my primary physician because of the quality of care he gave me when my doctor no longer was at Essentia.
    JimM in Superior, WI — Jun 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: James Potter, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with James Potter, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending James Potter to family and friends

    James Potter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with James Potter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about James Potter, PA-C.

    About James Potter, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1669470845
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Deer River
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Potter, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Potter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    James Potter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    James Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    James Potter works at Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior in Superior, WI. View the full address on James Potter’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed James Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Potter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Potter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Potter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.