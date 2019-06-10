James Potter, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Potter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James Potter, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
James Potter, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Superior, WI.
James Potter works at
Locations
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with James Potter?
Listened and heard what I was saying - offered testing that should have been done years ago for my problems - which, by the way, was the source of my problems and have since been solved/dealt with... I cannot say enough good things about him. I appreciate his knowledge and professionalism. I now have him as my primary physician because of the quality of care he gave me when my doctor no longer was at Essentia.
About James Potter, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1669470845
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Deer River
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
Frequently Asked Questions
James Potter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
James Potter accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with James Potter using Healthline FindCare.
James Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James Potter works at
4 patients have reviewed James Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Potter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Potter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Potter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.