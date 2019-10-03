Dr. Petrick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Petrick, PHD
Overview
Dr. James Petrick, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 650 Washington Rd Ste 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 Directions (412) 561-6506
Ratings & Reviews
Intelligent, caring doctor, respectful towards patients
About Dr. James Petrick, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1730257544
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.