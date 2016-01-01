James Patton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Patton, FNP
Overview
James Patton, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
James Patton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Renal Associates P.A.16620 San Pedro Ave Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 309-1405
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with James Patton?
About James Patton, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144272402
Frequently Asked Questions
James Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James Patton works at
James Patton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with James Patton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.