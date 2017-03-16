See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Yuba City, CA
James Pannell, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
James Pannell, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Yuba City, CA. 

James Pannell works at Stephanie C. Fischer, MFT in Yuba City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Pannell Counseling Services
    Pannell Counseling Services
1585 Butte House Rd Ste C, Yuba City, CA 95993
(530) 300-1927

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Triwest

    Mar 16, 2017
    James is the most well rounded and consitant Marriage therapist i have ever had. James has real quality in his practice with his patients. He is kind and productive with every session. Anyone that sees james knowing what im saying, and anyone who is signed up to see him in the future will be blessed and forever gratful to have him to guide and help you change any part of your life. James, thank you for being you and taking the time to get education to fix and change lives. Thankx Jillian Pocock.
    Jillian in Marysville, CA — Mar 16, 2017
    Marriage & Family Therapy
    English
    1598965618
    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Pannell, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    James Pannell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    James Pannell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    James Pannell works at Stephanie C. Fischer, MFT in Yuba City, CA.

    6 patients have reviewed James Pannell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Pannell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Pannell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

