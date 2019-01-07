Overview

James Osborne, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine.



James Osborne works at Ascension Medical Group St Vincent s in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.