James Ochuka, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

James Ochuka, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX. 

James Ochuka works at Total Care in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TotalCare Clinic
    TotalCare Clinic
6049 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX 76132 (817) 346-3313

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 23, 2016
    Mr. Ochuka JD AWESOME!!! I love his approach and his willingness to listen and work with his pt... He takes his time and he never rush is... Thank you Mr. Ochuka
    Randall Atkins in Ft Worth, TX — May 23, 2016
    About James Ochuka, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Swahili
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578826343
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Ochuka, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Ochuka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    James Ochuka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    James Ochuka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed James Ochuka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Ochuka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Ochuka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Ochuka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

