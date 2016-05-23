James Ochuka, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Ochuka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James Ochuka, FNP
Overview
James Ochuka, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX.
Locations
-
1
TotalCare Clinic6049 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 346-3313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Mr. Ochuka JD AWESOME!!! I love his approach and his willingness to listen and work with his pt... He takes his time and he never rush is... Thank you Mr. Ochuka
About James Ochuka, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Swahili
- 1578826343
Frequently Asked Questions
James Ochuka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
James Ochuka accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Ochuka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James Ochuka speaks Swahili.
18 patients have reviewed James Ochuka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Ochuka.
