James Moore, MS
James Moore, MS is a Psychologist in Walnut Creek, CA.
James V Moore Ph D Psychologist Inc.1844 San Miguel Dr Ste 300A, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 935-4448
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Moore is working with our young adult son on anxiety and Chronic Illness. Our son is shy and generally doesn’t open up at all. He took very easily to Dr Moore after we tried other providers. He finds his calm demeanor and approach inviting and allows him to open up. He validated his feelings of frustration with chronic illness and made him feel heard. He has willingly attended weekly appointments. Dr Moore adapted quickly to phone appointments with COVID 19 to provide ongoing care. Very nice gentleman.
About James Moore, MS
- Psychology
- English
James Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed James Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.