James McMullan, PA

Internal Medicine
5 (7)
Overview

James McMullan, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. 

James McMullan works at Steward Medical Group in Melbourne, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steward Medical Group
    240 N Wickham Rd Ste 300, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 752-1588
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Sep 05, 2021
    He is an excellent doctor, and I want to be his patient for as long as I can.
    Margarita- Melbourne, Fl — Sep 05, 2021
    About James McMullan, PA

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1366407348
    Frequently Asked Questions

    James McMullan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    James McMullan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    James McMullan works at Steward Medical Group in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on James McMullan’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed James McMullan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James McMullan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James McMullan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James McMullan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

