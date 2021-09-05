James McMullan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
James McMullan, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL.
Steward Medical Group240 N Wickham Rd Ste 300, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 752-1588
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
He is an excellent doctor, and I want to be his patient for as long as I can.
- Internal Medicine
James McMullan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James McMullan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed James McMullan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James McMullan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James McMullan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James McMullan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.