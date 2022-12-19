See All Physicians Assistants in Abingdon, MD
Todd McCloskey, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Todd McCloskey, PA-C

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
5 (75)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Todd McCloskey, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Abingdon, MD. 

Todd McCloskey works at Advanced Dermatology - Abingdon in Abingdon, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology - Abingdon
    3445 Box Hill Corporate Center Dr Ste E, Abingdon, MD 21009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 541-5234
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 75 ratings
Patient Ratings (75)
5 Star
(72)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Todd McCloskey?

Dec 19, 2022
I have been going to Advanced Dermatology for at least 4 years now. Every visit has been great. Todd McCloskey makes it cormfortable and assuring. I will be back again next year for my yearly checkup.
Brian — Dec 19, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Todd McCloskey, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Todd McCloskey, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Todd McCloskey to family and friends

Todd McCloskey's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Todd McCloskey

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Todd McCloskey, PA-C.

About Todd McCloskey, PA-C

Specialties
  • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1750634267
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Todd McCloskey, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Todd McCloskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Todd McCloskey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Todd McCloskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Todd McCloskey works at Advanced Dermatology - Abingdon in Abingdon, MD. View the full address on Todd McCloskey’s profile.

75 patients have reviewed Todd McCloskey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Todd McCloskey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Todd McCloskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Todd McCloskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.