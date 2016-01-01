Dr. Mash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Mash, PHD
Overview
Dr. James Mash, PHD is a Psychologist in Springer, NM.
Locations
El Centro Family Health Springer Clinic502 4th St, Springer, NM 87747 Directions (575) 483-0282
Rio Grande Alcoholism Treatment Program Inc.105 Paseo del Canon W Ste A, Taos, NM 87571 Directions (575) 758-5857
El Centro Family Health1331 Gusdorf Rd, Taos, NM 87571 Directions (575) 758-3601
Hospital Affiliations
- Miners' Colfax Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Mash, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
