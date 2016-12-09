See All Psychologists in Arlington, TX
James Manuel, PSY

Psychology
4 (5)
Overview

James Manuel, PSY is a Psychologist in Arlington, TX. 

James Manuel works at Agape Psych. Services Pllc in Arlington, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Agape Psych. Services Pllc
    1006 N Bowen Rd Ste 200E-H, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 329-1298
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 09, 2016
    This guy is the best thing going for a person's wellness. Super professional, and flexible, along with great for teens. He was straight forward, and to the point, and also gave me time to express my true feelings. He peeled back the onion of emotions and got to my core, and I can honestly say helped saved my life, and I realized how valuable I am, as well as to be self assertive. He also helped my son find his emotional voice. I highly Recommend!
    ABR in Arlington, TX — Dec 09, 2016
    Photo: James Manuel, PSY
    About James Manuel, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982849352
    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Manuel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    James Manuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    James Manuel works at Agape Psych. Services Pllc in Arlington, TX. View the full address on James Manuel’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed James Manuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Manuel.

