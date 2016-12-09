James Manuel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
James Manuel, PSY
Overview
James Manuel, PSY is a Psychologist in Arlington, TX.
James Manuel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Agape Psych. Services Pllc1006 N Bowen Rd Ste 200E-H, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (937) 329-1298
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with James Manuel?
This guy is the best thing going for a person's wellness. Super professional, and flexible, along with great for teens. He was straight forward, and to the point, and also gave me time to express my true feelings. He peeled back the onion of emotions and got to my core, and I can honestly say helped saved my life, and I realized how valuable I am, as well as to be self assertive. He also helped my son find his emotional voice. I highly Recommend!
About James Manuel, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1982849352
Frequently Asked Questions
James Manuel accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Manuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James Manuel works at
5 patients have reviewed James Manuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Manuel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Manuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Manuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.