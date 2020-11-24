See All Chiropractors in Trinity, FL
Dr. James Majorana, DC

Chiropractic
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Majorana, DC is a Chiropractor in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.

Dr. Majorana works at Trinity Healthcare Center, Trinity, FL in Trinity, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Trinity Healthcare Center
    8142 Bellarus Way, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 202-1303

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aquatic Therapy
Back Pain
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Nov 24, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Jim's since 2005. He has helped me to heal from several accidents and helps me maintain good signal health with maintenance visits. Spinal health holds to key to my overall health. His entire office is caring and compassionate. They are family. I'm extremely grateful to have a fantastic team when I need a "tune up"
    About Dr. James Majorana, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215916176
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Majorana, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majorana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Majorana has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Majorana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Majorana works at Trinity Healthcare Center, Trinity, FL in Trinity, FL. View the full address on Dr. Majorana’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Majorana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majorana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majorana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majorana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

