Dr. James Long II, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Dr. Long II works at Alfred C. Wermuth O.d. in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alfred C. Wermuth O.d.
    1221 Medical Park Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 484-2720
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 16, 2017
    Friendly doctor and staff!
    Ft Wayne, IN — May 16, 2017
    About Dr. James Long II, OD

    • Optometry
    • 1487720827
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Long II, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Long II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Long II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Long II works at Alfred C. Wermuth O.d. in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Long II’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Long II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

