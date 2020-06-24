Dr. Link has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Link, PHD
Overview
Dr. James Link, PHD is a Psychologist in Bismarck, ND.
Dr. Link works at
Locations
Link Psychological Services PC1424 W Century Ave Ste 207, Bismarck, ND 58503 Directions (701) 720-1735
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He helped my son get out of depression and taught him how to handle bullying. Dr. Link is amazing and am so thankful for him!
About Dr. James Link, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1689812810
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Link accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Link has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Link works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Link. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Link.
