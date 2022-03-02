Dr. Lieber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Lieber, OD
Overview
Dr. James Lieber, OD is an Optometrist in Alton, IL.
Dr. Lieber works at
Locations
-
1
Lieber Vision Center PC401 Henry St, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 465-6000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lieber?
Dr Lieber is thorough and knowledgeable. He takes a good amount of time to do a complete exam. He also works with patients to find the best, most cost effective products available.
About Dr. James Lieber, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1184731515
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieber accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieber works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.