Dr. Lentz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Lentz, OD
Overview
Dr. James Lentz, OD is an Optometrist in Vancouver, WA.
Dr. Lentz works at
Locations
Costco Optical #7726720 NE 84th St, Vancouver, WA 98665 Directions (360) 828-2265
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Very helpful and caring. I had to wait a bit as he ran over to the pharmacy (also in Costco) to help a patient get an eye medication that was at a reasonable cost. Obviously he goes the extra mile for his patients. I loved how I never felt pressured to buy expensive extras as I have in other optometry offices. He seemed to consider both the benefit to my health and the fact that I am on a budget. I have no complaints about the prescription I got.
About Dr. James Lentz, OD
