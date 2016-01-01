James Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James Lawrence, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
James Lawrence, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Cape Girardeau, MO.
James Lawrence works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southeast Primary Care - Cape817 S Mount Auburn Rd Ste 205, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 519-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with James Lawrence?
About James Lawrence, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1407449234
Frequently Asked Questions
James Lawrence works at
James Lawrence has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with James Lawrence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.