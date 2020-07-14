James Laster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
James Laster
Offers telehealth
James Laster is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK.
James Laster works at
Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital6655 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 491-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve been very satisfied with Dr. Laster, he listens and is very knowledgeable and compassionate. I plan to continue with my care under his direction and would recommend him to anyone struggling with mental health issues.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437563590
James Laster accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Laster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed James Laster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Laster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Laster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Laster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.