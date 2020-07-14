See All Nurse Practitioners in Tulsa, OK
James Laster

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

James Laster is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. 

James Laster works at LAUREATE PSYCHIATRIC CLINIC in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital
    6655 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 491-3700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 14, 2020
    I’ve been very satisfied with Dr. Laster, he listens and is very knowledgeable and compassionate. I plan to continue with my care under his direction and would recommend him to anyone struggling with mental health issues.
    Tulsa patient — Jul 14, 2020
    About James Laster

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437563590
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Laster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    James Laster accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    James Laster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    James Laster works at LAUREATE PSYCHIATRIC CLINIC in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on James Laster’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed James Laster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Laster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Laster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Laster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

