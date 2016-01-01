James Lane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Lane, PA-C
Overview
James Lane, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine635 N FAIRBANKS CT, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 694-2273
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About James Lane, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1871087239
Frequently Asked Questions
James Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.