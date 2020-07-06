Dr. James Lamphear, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamphear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lamphear, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Lamphear, PHD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med
Dr. Lamphear works at
Locations
Doctors Specialists - Pediatric Care3624 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 220, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 441-8805
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamphear?
Great doctor, easy to talk to and is always willing to listen and provide great feedback. I couldn’t ask for a better GI Doctor
About Dr. James Lamphear, PHD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- 1144202235
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamphear has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamphear accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lamphear using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lamphear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamphear. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamphear.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamphear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamphear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.